Ahead of his visit to poll-bound Punjab, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the state is getting ready for a new dawn. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said, "Punjab is getting ready for a new dawn. See you in few hours."

पंजाब एक नई सुबह के लिए तैयार हो रहा है और मैं पंजाब पहुंचने के लिए...मिलते हैं बस कुछ घंटे बाद... — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 29, 2021





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free electricity in that state if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the polls.

A day ahead of his visit to Chandigarh, the AAP leader also claimed that women in Punjab are very unhappy with inflation.

"...In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh," Kejriwal had tweeted in Punjabi.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held in February or March next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics