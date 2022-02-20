Punjab will be voting for the 117 assembly seats today from 8 AM. The polling will be held till 6 PM. According to the data by the election commission, there are over 2.14 crore voters in Punjab which will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women. Currently, the state is ruled by the Congress party, but it will be a muti-cornered contest. Apart from Congress, the key parties that are contesting in today's assembly election also include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab Lok Congress, and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha.

Punjab elections: Political scenario so far

The ruling Congress has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, including drug menace and corruption.

Congress is banking on decisions like reduction in electricity tariff and fuel prices. The decisions were taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi's 111-day tenure.

Whereas, AAP has emerged as a major contender that is eyeing to wrest power while projecting the Delhi model of governance.

The country's second-oldest party (SAD) is contesting the polls in alliance with the BSP after breaking ties with the BJP in 2020 over the farm laws issue.

The BJP, which used to be a junior partner during its previous alliance with the SAD, is fighting the elections as a major partner. Allying with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, comprising various Punjab farmer bodies, which had taken part in the stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws, is contesting the polls in alliance with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

Punjab polls 2022: Prominent faces

Prominent faces who are in the fray are Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and former Union minister Vijay Sampla are also fighting the elections.

All major political parties have promised a host of freebies to woo voters.

Punjab elections 2022: Key promises

The AAP has promised ₹1,000 for all women while the Congress has also promised ₹1,100 per month for needy women.

The SAD-BSP alliance has promised ₹2,000 per month to all women heads of blue cardholder families (BPL beneficiaries).

The Congress and the SAD-BSP alliance have promised one lakh government jobs.

The SAD-BSP promised 75% reservation for the state youth in the public and private sectors. The BJP-led alliance has made a similar promise, but for the government sector only.

AAP has promised up to 300 units of free power while the SAD-BSP promised 400 units of free electricity.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress had ended the SAD-BJP combine’s 10-year-regime by bagging 77 seats.

AAP had managed to get 20 seats while the SAD-BJP had won 18 and two seats went into the kitty of the Lok Insaaf Party.

