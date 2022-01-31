Strengthening the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in its multi-party poll contest in Punjab, the former Punjab Chief Minister and senior SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal on Monday filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections from Lambi constituency.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, at a press conference said, "the entire party pleaded with Sardar Parkash Singh Badal not to retire from politics and he has acceded to our request to contest the forthcoming elections from Lambi. Badal Sahab has always been in the forefront to offer his services for the welfare of Punjab and Punjabis and he is doing so again."

Additionally, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab's Fazilka district. Badal was accompanied by his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal when he filed nomination papers before the returning officer in Jalalabad.

Talking to reporters, Badal said the Jalalabad Assembly constituency is like his family. Sukhbir Badal, a sitting MP from Ferozepur, had represented Jalalabad assembly constituency thrice in 2009 (bypoll), 2012 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh sought blessings from the sword of Guru Gobind Singh before heading for filing the nomination from Patiala on Monday. Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister in September last year, subsequently left the Congress party and formed the Punjab Lok Congress.

After the Central government withdrew the three contentious farm laws, Amarinder Singh joined hands with BJP to contest the election in the state. The PLC is contesting on 37 seats along with BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.