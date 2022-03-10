Celebrations kicked off at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministeral's candidate Bhagwant Mann with early trends from the Assembly polls counting shows AAP crossing halfway mark in Punjab, according to the Election Commission website.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said that the results were an indication that people of the state had accepted the duo of Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann. "In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be the principal challenger of BJP and AAP will be Congress' national and natural replacement."

"We're 'aam aadmi' but when 'Aam Aadmi' rises the mightiest of thrones shake. Today's an important day in India's history, not only because AAP is winning one more state but because it has become a national force," he added.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai extended greetings to the "people of Punjab for expressing confidence in AAP."

"We can witness positive trends in Punjab, and we hope the results will also be positive. I thank the people of Punjab for voting for change," said Rai.

As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

