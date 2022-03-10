The Aam Aadmi Party took a big lead in Punjab and was ahead in 79 seats out of 117 with several heavyweights, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, trailing behind its nominees in many seats, according to early trends.

Channi was trailing in both Chamakur Sahib and Bhadaur seats. Navjot Singh Sidhu is also trailing from Amritsar East.

Catch Punjab Results LIVE updates here

Former chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal were also trailing.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also behind in his Jalalabad seat.

According to data for 107 seats available on the Election Commission website at 9.50 am, the AAP was leading in 79 seats, Congress in 16, SAD in seven, BJP in three, and BSP and Independent one each.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.