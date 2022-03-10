Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Punjab Results 2022: CM Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu trail in early trends

Punjab Results 2022: CM Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu trail in early trends

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI File Photo)
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Livemint

Former chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal were also trailing.

The Aam Aadmi Party took a big lead in Punjab and was ahead in 79 seats out of 117 with several heavyweights, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, trailing behind its nominees in many seats, according to early trends.

Channi was trailing in both Chamakur Sahib and Bhadaur seats. Navjot Singh Sidhu is also trailing from Amritsar East. 

Catch Punjab Results LIVE updates here

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also behind in his Jalalabad seat.

According to data for 107 seats available on the Election Commission website at 9.50 am, the AAP was leading in 79 seats, Congress in 16, SAD in seven, BJP in three, and BSP and Independent one each.

