Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Punjab results 2022: State Congress chief Navjot Sidhu loses from Amritsar East

Punjab results 2022: State Congress chief Navjot Sidhu loses from Amritsar East

Sidhu on Thursday congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for sweeping Punjab Assembly polls
1 min read . 03:23 PM IST Livemint

AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was defeated from the Amritsar East seat on Thursday by AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur, according to the election commission. 

Sidhu lost by a margin of 6,750 votes.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who also contested from the seat, stood third.

AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann won from the Dhuri assembly seat.

Mann, who is also AAP's state unit head, defeated Congress candidate and sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes, according to the results announced by poll authorities.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu had congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for sweeping Punjab Assembly polls and said that the voice of people (mandate) is the voice of God.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to Aap !!!," tweeted Sidhu.

Meanwhile, Congress Punjab Incharge Harish Chaudhary took responsibility for the Party's performance in Punjab polls.

"I take the responsibility for party's descent in these elections. However, mine or any other's resignation is party's internal matter," said Chaudhary.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

