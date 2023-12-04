Jaipur: After the BJP exceeded all expectations in Rajasthan, the focus has now shifted to who will be the chief minister. The BJP, which won 115 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, has several rumoured frontrunners for the CM's post, news agency ANI reported. The party, which didn't project a CM face, fought the Rajasthan elections collectively under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Top contenders for Rajasthan CM post

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Mahant Balak Nath, who emerged victorious from the Tijara assembly constituency on Sunday, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi and Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat are said to be among the top contenders for the chief minister's chair, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Will Vasundhara Raje be next Rajasthan CM?

Vasundhara Raje, a two-time former chief minister, secured a fresh term in the House from the Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawar, winning by a margin of 53,193 votes and garnering a total of 1,38,831 votes. She prevailed over Congress candidate Ramlal, who got 85,638 votes.

Will Mahant Balaknath be next Rajasthan CM?

Spiritual leader and Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath, who defeated Congress candidate Imran Khan by a margin of 6,173 votes in the Tijara assembly constituency.

Will Diya Kumari be next Rajasthan CM?

Another rising leader Diya Kumari, who won the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat on a BJP ticket, trouncing Sitaram Agarwal of the Congress by a margin of 71,368 votes, is also seen as a strong CM contender.

The Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency is situated in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan.

Will CP Joshi be next Rajasthan CM?

CP Joshi, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Chittorgarh since 2014, who heads the BJP's state unit currently, is also seen as a dark horse for the CM post.

Will Gajendra Singh Shekhawat be next Rajasthan CM?

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from Jodhpur, is also seen as a strong contender to become chief minister.

Shekhawat has been representing Jodhpur in the Lower House since 2014.

Will Rajendra Rathore be next Rajasthan CM?

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, was also seen as a probable CM contender going into the elections.

However, he lost to Congress candidate Narendra Budania by a margin of 10,345 votes.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Rajasthan went to polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. Polling for the Karanpur constituency was adjourned following the passing away of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Rajasthan assembly polls and is set to form the government in the 200-member state Assembly, as the party has crossed the majority mark by securing 115 seats.

Congress came a distant second with 68 seats and is leading on one seat, as per the latest trends.

