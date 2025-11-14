Raghopur constituency result: Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav maintains slim lead over BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate for the Mahagathbandhan, is contesting from the Raghopur seat in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, and all eyes will be on Lalu Prasad Yadav's political heir as vote counting goes on.

Advertisement

Raghopur Constituency Result As per the ECI's latest update, Tejashwi was leading BJP candidate Satish Kumar Yadav by 916 votes after two rounds of counting.

With 28 more rounds left to go, political fortunes could well swing.

Check back for updates.

Raghopur Constituency Background Historically a Yadav family stronghold, Raghopur has been won by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi over the years and is currently represented by RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing off against the BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav and the JSP's Chanchal Singh.

The constituency recorded a turnout of 64.01%.