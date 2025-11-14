Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Bahubahi Shahabuddin's son Osama looks to win from RJD stronghold

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Raghunathpur Assembly seat has emerged as a key battleground in the Bihar Election 2025, results of which will be declared soon.

An RJD stronghold, Raghunathpur in Siwan district comprises a diverse electorate and has often been a witness to intense poll battles between major political parties.

This time, the RJD has fielded Osama Shahabuddin, the son of former Siwan MP and bahubali late Mohammad Shahabuddin. Reports suggest that Lalu Prasad Yadav himself handed the poll symbol to Osama, who made his poll debut on November 6 during the first phase of the Bihar elections.

Raghunathpur is one of the six assembly segments of Siwan Parliament seat, and consists of villages like Rajpur, Kausar, Murarpatti, Mathia, Semaria, Narakatia, Khap banakat, Narhan, Adampur, Lagusa, Nikhti, Jhakhara etc

Raghunathpur Assembly Elections 2025: Key candidates

RJD has fielded Osama Shahabuddin, son of Bahubali Shahabuddin, who will make his election debut.

Vikash Kumar Singh is the chosen candidate of Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

From JSP, Rahul Kirti is contesting the elections.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and the AAP have not fielded candidates from this seat.

Raghunathpur Assembly Elections 2025: Voter turnout

Raghunathpur Assembly seat, one of the key battlegrounds of the 243 constituencies in Bihar, voted on November 6 during the first phase of the Bihar elections.

As per data from the Election Commission of India, Raghunathpur saw a voter turnout of 51.18%.

Raghunathpur Assembly Election: 2020 results

The Raghunathpur election result was in favour of the RJD in 2020. The party's Harishankar Yadav sealed his victory from this Assembly constituency by defeating Manoj Kumar Singh of the Lok Jan Shakti Party. The RJD leader had won by 17,965 votes.

Follow Mint for Raghunathpur Election Result Live.