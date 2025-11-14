Live Updates

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Bahubahi Shahabuddin's son Osama looks to win from RJD stronghold

Raghunathpur Election Result Live: The Raghunathpur Assembly seat is one of the key battlegrounds in Bihar given its diverse electorate. This time, the RJD has fielded Osama Shahab, the son of late don Bahubali Shahabuddin. Follow Mint for Raghunathpur Assembly Elections live updates!

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated14 Nov 2025, 06:27:19 AM IST
Raghunathpur Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: Who will win this time?
Raghunathpur Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: Who will win this time?(Mint)

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Raghunathpur Assembly seat has emerged as a key battleground in the Bihar Election 2025, results of which will be declared soon.

An RJD stronghold, Raghunathpur in Siwan district comprises a diverse electorate and has often been a witness to intense poll battles between major political parties.

This time, the RJD has fielded Osama Shahabuddin, the son of former Siwan MP and bahubali late Mohammad Shahabuddin. Reports suggest that Lalu Prasad Yadav himself handed the poll symbol to Osama, who made his poll debut on November 6 during the first phase of the Bihar elections.

Raghunathpur is one of the six assembly segments of Siwan Parliament seat, and consists of villages like Rajpur, Kausar, Murarpatti, Mathia, Semaria, Narakatia, Khap banakat, Narhan, Adampur, Lagusa, Nikhti, Jhakhara etc

Raghunathpur Assembly Elections 2025: Key candidates

  • RJD has fielded Osama Shahabuddin, son of Bahubali Shahabuddin, who will make his election debut.
  • Vikash Kumar Singh is the chosen candidate of Nitish Kumar's JD(U).
  • From JSP, Rahul Kirti is contesting the elections.
  • Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and the AAP have not fielded candidates from this seat.

Raghunathpur Assembly Elections 2025: Voter turnout

Raghunathpur Assembly seat, one of the key battlegrounds of the 243 constituencies in Bihar, voted on November 6 during the first phase of the Bihar elections.

As per data from the Election Commission of India, Raghunathpur saw a voter turnout of 51.18%.

Raghunathpur Assembly Election: 2020 results

The Raghunathpur election result was in favour of the RJD in 2020. The party's Harishankar Yadav sealed his victory from this Assembly constituency by defeating Manoj Kumar Singh of the Lok Jan Shakti Party. The RJD leader had won by 17,965 votes.

14 Nov 2025, 06:27:19 AM IST

Raghunathpur Election Result Live: When will results come in?

The early trends will start coming in from 9 am but the final Bihar Election Result 2025 will only be announced when the counting process completes.

14 Nov 2025, 06:21:55 AM IST

Raghunathpur Election Result Live: When does vote counting begin?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin the vote counting sharply at 8 am for Raghunathpur and all the other 242 constituencies.

14 Nov 2025, 06:17:57 AM IST

Raghunathpur Election Result Live: What is the general prediction for the 2025 polls?

Most exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving the Mahagathbandhan — or INDIA bloc, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress — trailing.

14 Nov 2025, 06:11:40 AM IST

Raghunathpur Election Result Live: Voter turnout 2025

14 Nov 2025, 06:05:46 AM IST

Raghunathpur Election Result Live: Who won last time?

14 Nov 2025, 06:05:46 AM IST

Raghunathpur Election Result Live: Who are the candidates?

Osama Shahab, the 31-year-old, made his political debut in Bihar's Raghunathpur assembly segment on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Jan Suraaj has fielded Rahul Kirti, while JDU has fielded Vikash Kumar Singh from Raghunatpur.

