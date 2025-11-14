Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Bahubahi Shahabuddin's son Osama looks to win from RJD stronghold

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Raghunathpur Assembly seat has emerged as a key battleground in the Bihar Election 2025, results of which will be declared soon.
An RJD stronghold, Raghunathpur in Siwan district comprises a diverse electorate and has often been a witness to intense poll battles between major political parties.
This time, the RJD has fielded Osama Shahabuddin, the son of former Siwan MP and bahubali late Mohammad Shahabuddin. Reports suggest that Lalu Prasad Yadav himself handed the poll symbol to Osama, who made his poll debut on November 6 during the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Raghunathpur is one of the six assembly segments of Siwan Parliament seat, and consists of villages like Rajpur, Kausar, Murarpatti, Mathia, Semaria, Narakatia, Khap banakat, Narhan, Adampur, Lagusa, Nikhti, Jhakhara etc
Raghunathpur Assembly seat, one of the key battlegrounds of the 243 constituencies in Bihar, voted on November 6 during the first phase of the Bihar elections.
As per data from the Election Commission of India, Raghunathpur saw a voter turnout of 51.18%.
The Raghunathpur election result was in favour of the RJD in 2020. The party's Harishankar Yadav sealed his victory from this Assembly constituency by defeating Manoj Kumar Singh of the Lok Jan Shakti Party. The RJD leader had won by 17,965 votes.
The early trends will start coming in from 9 am but the final Bihar Election Result 2025 will only be announced when the counting process completes.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin the vote counting sharply at 8 am for Raghunathpur and all the other 242 constituencies.
Most exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving the Mahagathbandhan — or INDIA bloc, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress — trailing.
Osama Shahab, the 31-year-old, made his political debut in Bihar's Raghunathpur assembly segment on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Jan Suraaj has fielded Rahul Kirti, while JDU has fielded Vikash Kumar Singh from Raghunatpur.