‘Rahul aircraft’ will crash again in Maharashtra elections: Amit Shah to Sonia Gandhi

  • Maharashtra Elections: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said that ‘Rahul aircraft’ will crash again and exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti will again form the government in the state.

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addressing rally.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addressing rally.(HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a swipe at senior Congress leader saying, ‘Rahul aircraft’ will crash again in Maharashtra.

Shah made the remark while addressing an election campaign rally in Maharashtra's Jintur.

“Sonia ji, please note that your ''Rahul aircraft'' will crash once again in Maharashtra assembly elections,” reported PTI quoting Shah.

Also Read | Those claiming Hindus in danger denying reservation to Marathas: Jarange Patil

The Union Minister also exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti will again form the government in the state.

“Do you want to know the result of Maharashtra Assembly elections? Listen to me carefully, Aghadi (MVA) will be wiped out on November 23 and Mahayuti government will be formed again under the leadership of PM Modi,” added Shah.

Amit Shah further alleged that the Aghadi government had stopped the Marathwada Water Grid scheme worth 4,000 crore, due to when drought-prone Marathwada was not able to get water. “In 2019, our leader Devendra Fadnavis took the initiative to take this scheme forward but it was stopped again as soon as Uddhav ji's government came. I say that our Mahayuti government will do the work of providing water to every farm here.”

Also Read | Shinde, Athawale’s bags searched amid row over Uddhav Thackeray’s bag-checking

Shah also alleged that Waqf Board declared that land of many villages as waqf property, including temples, farmers' land and claimed that, they brought a bill to amend that (Waqf Act) but Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray opposed that..."

Also Read | ‘Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi’, BJP doubles down on Cong’s Patole for ‘dog’ remark

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda said that 'Batware ka saman' is sold in Rahul Gandhi's ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’. "Such people need to be answered... There are people with such ideologies but we have to keep the nation strong... For a healthy nation, a healthy antibiotic is needed from time to time. And you have to give an antibiotic on the 20th of November."

The BJP-led Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are locked in a tight contest for political supremacy in the November 20 assembly polls.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections‘Rahul aircraft’ will crash again in Maharashtra elections: Amit Shah to Sonia Gandhi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.25
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-3.4%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.45
    03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    399.05
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.2 (-3.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.40
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.08
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.31 (-8.94%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.59
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.36 (-7.89%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    545.95
    03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.43%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    898.15
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -70.5 (-7.28%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.80
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.32%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,259.00
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    55.25 (4.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.70
    03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.15 (3.65%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.85 (3.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.