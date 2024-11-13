‘Rahul aircraft’ will crash again in Maharashtra elections: Amit Shah to Sonia Gandhi

Maharashtra Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a swipe at senior Congress leader saying, ‘Rahul aircraft’ will crash again in Maharashtra.

Shah made the remark while addressing an election campaign rally in Maharashtra's Jintur.

“Sonia ji, please note that your ''Rahul aircraft'' will crash once again in Maharashtra assembly elections,” reported PTI quoting Shah.

The Union Minister also exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti will again form the government in the state.

“Do you want to know the result of Maharashtra Assembly elections? Listen to me carefully, Aghadi (MVA) will be wiped out on November 23 and Mahayuti government will be formed again under the leadership of PM Modi,” added Shah.

Amit Shah further alleged that the Aghadi government had stopped the Marathwada Water Grid scheme worth ₹4,000 crore, due to when drought-prone Marathwada was not able to get water. “In 2019, our leader Devendra Fadnavis took the initiative to take this scheme forward but it was stopped again as soon as Uddhav ji's government came. I say that our Mahayuti government will do the work of providing water to every farm here.”

Shah also alleged that Waqf Board declared that land of many villages as waqf property, including temples, farmers' land and claimed that, they brought a bill to amend that (Waqf Act) but Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray opposed that..."

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda said that 'Batware ka saman' is sold in Rahul Gandhi's ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’. "Such people need to be answered... There are people with such ideologies but we have to keep the nation strong... For a healthy nation, a healthy antibiotic is needed from time to time. And you have to give an antibiotic on the 20th of November."