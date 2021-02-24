"In our manifesto, we are developing a version of Nyay. ...Every single poor person in Kerala will get the money in the bank account. That would make their lives easier and help them to educate their children," he added. Talking about his boat ride, Gandhi, who addressed the fishermen as "brothers' throughout the interaction, said he wanted to get a sense of what many of them go through every day. "I went to sea early in the morning with my brothers. From the moment the boat left the shore and till the moment it reached back the shore, every force was trying to fight my brothers," he said. Sharing his experience of sailing with the fishermen, Gandhi said they take the entire risk. "They put their entire labour and fight the sea. They buy the net and somebody else gets the profit," he said.

