Rahul Gandhi cancels Kerala visit due to mother Sonia Gandhi's health concerns, Kharge to address Kozhikode rally today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala due to his mother, Sonia Gandhi's, ill health.

Sonia Gandhi, 79, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for a routine medical check-up on Tuesday evening, according to news reports citing party sources.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi after feeling unwell

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital late Tuesday evening after feeling unwell, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

A team of doctors is attending to her, she is stable.

Kharge to address Kozhikode rally Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, was scheduled to kick off his campaign for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections with a public rally in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening. The rally is being organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Kozhikode Beach at 4.30 PM.

View full Image View full Image Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to kick off his campaign for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections with a public rally in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening. The rally is being organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Kozhikode Beach at 5 PM.

Now, instead of Rahul, Congress president Malikarjun Kharge will address the rally, Congress sources said.

Sonia Gandhi Health Update The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson experienced discomfort due to a change in the weather and has been kept under observation. Doctors attending to her have indicated that there is nothing serious.

Her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, visited her at the hospital.

Sonia Gandhi's condition is stable, and investigations are being conducted to find if there is any infection in the stomach, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Ganga Ram Hospital,

“A team of doctors is attending to her, she is stable,” he was quoted as saying in the Indian Express.

View full Image View full Image Now, instead of Rahul, Congress president Malikarjun Kharge will address the rally, Congress sources said.

In June last year, she was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party functionary had said, while she was on a personal visit to the state with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The senior leader was hospitalised in the past for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and underwent a procedure for the same.

Sonia Gandhi turned 79 in December last year and is currently serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

What happened in 2021 assembly elections? In 2021, the Kerala assembly election saw the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) registering a historic win, retaining power with 99 seats, eight more than in the previous election. It was the first time an alliance had won consecutive terms in the state since 1977.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the remaining 41 seats, 6 fewer than in the previous election. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) received a dip in vote share and lost its lone seat.

Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Chief Minister of Kerala to be re-elected after completing a full, five-year term in office.

What a latest survey said? A recent survey revealed who the public wants as the next chief minister of Kerala. And it is not the CPI(M) leader and two-time CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

A State Vote Vibe survey released on 7 March showed that Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, was the top choice for the Kerala CM post, with around 25% of respondents voting for him.