Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday exuded confidence over the party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on May 10. While addressing a gathering in Bengaluru, he said that there's a strong undercurrent in favor of the grand old party in the state.

“We will be facing elections in Karnataka and I am quite happy to know that there's a strong undercurrent in favor of the Congress party. I am confident that the Congress party is going to win the elections," Rahul Gandhi said.

He launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said, “Most of us are aware of what the BJP is doing in the nation in terms of hatred, violence, and the attack on institutions. These are things that are visible to everybody."

“The essence and nature of our country are being attacked, and it is our duty as Congress people, as people who have helped build the modern idea of India to defend the idea of India from the RSS and the BJP," the former Congress chief said as quoted by ANI.

Gandhi also addressed a public gathering at the poll-bound State's Kolar earlier in the day where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he has been convicted of criminal defamation, followed by his disqualification as MP.

"The representation of OBC, and Dalits in the central government is not in line with their population. There are only 7% of people in the government's secretaries coming from OBC, Dalit, and Adivasi communities," he added.

The Congress leader also demanded that the Union government release the caste census report commissioned by his party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011.

It is pertinent to mention that Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname by a court in Gujarat's Surat. However, he was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.

The case was filed against Gandhi by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for saying "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"

(With ANI inputs)