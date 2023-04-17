Rahul Gandhi confident of Congress' victory in Karnataka polls2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 05:39 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also demanded that the Union government release the caste census report commissioned by his party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday exuded confidence over the party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on May 10. While addressing a gathering in Bengaluru, he said that there's a strong undercurrent in favor of the grand old party in the state.
