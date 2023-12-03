Rahul Gandhi ‘humbly’ accepts electoral results in MP, Raj and Chhattisgarh, says ‘…but battle of ideologies continues’
BJP and Congress face off in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh elections, set the stage for the 2024 polls.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gracefully accepted the electoral results in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, but emphasized that the ongoing battle of ideologies will continue.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Congress' victory in Telangana.
She said the people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress party.
"This is the victory of the people of the state and every worker of the Congress Party. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the people of Telangana. Congress party is committed to peace, prosperity and progress in Telangana," she said.
"The people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assigned the role of opposition to the Congress Party. Humbly accept people's decision," Priyanka Gandhi said.
The elections, which set the momentum for the 2024 polls, have seen the BJP and the Congress go head-to-head in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Telangana was a direct contest between the Congress and the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that was hoping for a hat-trick.
