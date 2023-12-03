Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gracefully accepted the electoral results in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, but emphasized that the ongoing battle of ideologies will continue.

The BJP secured victories in these Hindi heartland states, consolidating its position. Simultaneously, the Congress appeared poised to remove the ruling party from power in Telangana. In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- the battle of ideology will continue." "I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfil the promise of making 'Prajalu Telangana'. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," the former Congress chief said.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Congress' victory in Telangana.

She said the people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress party.

"This is the victory of the people of the state and every worker of the Congress Party. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the people of Telangana. Congress party is committed to peace, prosperity and progress in Telangana," she said.

"The people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assigned the role of opposition to the Congress Party. Humbly accept people's decision," Priyanka Gandhi said.