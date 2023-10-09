Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi attend Congress Working Committee meet

Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi on Monday attended Congress Working Committee meeting just hours ahead of the announcement of poll dates of five states.

Sources close the party told PTI that the upcoming Assembly polls in five states and case census are expected to top the agenda of today's meeting.

Apart from the Gandhis, the meeting is being atternd by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chief ministers of all the Congress-ruled states and the party top brass

Speaking about the meeting, MP Manickam Tagore says, "We are going to discuss the current political situation."

"Ladakh council victory is a historic one...," says Tagore on Congress-NC Ladakh council polls win.

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana on Monday.

The Election Commission will hold a press conference in this regard.

The Congress is seeking to retain its governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and hoping to wrest power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram.

Apart from elections, there are concerns within the Congress with respect to the articulation of its demand for the caste census, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently accusing the opposition party of attempting to divide Hindus through its push for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, who is also a regular CWC member, raised concerns recently over Rahul Gandhi's "jitni abaadi, utna haq" (rights proportionate to population) slogan, arguing that it amounts to an endorsement of majoritarianism.

Although Singhvi quickly deleted his controversial post on X after the Congress distanced itself from his remarks, concerns remain among a section of the party as to the articulation of the politically sensitive call for the caste census.

(With inputs from agencies)

