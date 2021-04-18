OPEN APP
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >Rahul Gandhi suspends his West Bengal rallies on rising COVID-19 cases

Rahul Gandhi suspends his West Bengal rallies on rising COVID-19 cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances. (ANI)Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances. (ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2021, 11:57 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Lok Sabha lawmaker made an announcement in this regard from his official twitter handle and said that he is cancelling his West Bengal rallied due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state

Former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi has announced suspension of all his public rallies in West Bengal. The Lok Sabha lawmaker made an announcement in this regard from his official twitter handle and said that he is cancelling his West Bengal rallied due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Rahul Gandhi tweeter handle made the announcement that read, "In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Voting in West Bengal is underway and till date, five phases of the assembly polls have been completed by the Election Commission. The West Bengal polls are underway amid second fear of COVID-19 pandemic and huge public rallies conducted by various political parties have been attracting huge criticism.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout