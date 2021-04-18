Rahul Gandhi suspends his West Bengal rallies on rising COVID-19 cases

Former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi has announced suspension of all his public rallies in West Bengal. The Lok Sabha lawmaker made an announcement in this regard from his official twitter handle and said that he is cancelling his West Bengal rallied due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Rahul Gandhi tweeter handle made the announcement that read, "In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances."

In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal.



I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2021

Voting in West Bengal is underway and till date, five phases of the assembly polls have been completed by the Election Commission. The West Bengal polls are underway amid second fear of COVID-19 pandemic and huge public rallies conducted by various political parties have been attracting huge criticism.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.