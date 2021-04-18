Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >Rahul Gandhi suspends his West Bengal rallies on rising COVID-19 cases

Rahul Gandhi suspends his West Bengal rallies on rising COVID-19 cases

Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances.
1 min read . 11:57 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Lok Sabha lawmaker made an announcement in this regard from his official twitter handle and said that he is cancelling his West Bengal rallied due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state

Former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi has announced suspension of all his public rallies in West Bengal. The Lok Sabha lawmaker made an announcement in this regard from his official twitter handle and said that he is cancelling his West Bengal rallied due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi has announced suspension of all his public rallies in West Bengal. The Lok Sabha lawmaker made an announcement in this regard from his official twitter handle and said that he is cancelling his West Bengal rallied due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Rahul Gandhi tweeter handle made the announcement that read, "In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Rahul Gandhi tweeter handle made the announcement that read, "In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Voting in West Bengal is underway and till date, five phases of the assembly polls have been completed by the Election Commission. The West Bengal polls are underway amid second fear of COVID-19 pandemic and huge public rallies conducted by various political parties have been attracting huge criticism.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.