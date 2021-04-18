Rahul Gandhi suspends his West Bengal rallies on rising COVID-19 cases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi has announced suspension of all his public rallies in West Bengal. The Lok Sabha lawmaker made an announcement in this regard from his official twitter handle and said that he is cancelling his West Bengal rallied due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Voting in West Bengal is underway and till date, five phases of the assembly polls have been completed by the Election Commission. The West Bengal polls are underway amid second fear of COVID-19 pandemic and huge public rallies conducted by various political parties have been attracting huge criticism.