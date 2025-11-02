Rahul Gandhi's casual avatar in Bihar: LoP swims, catches fish with locals ahead of Assembly polls - Watch

Rahul Gandhi was spotted swimming in a pond in Begusarai in poll-bound Bihar on Sunday. The leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, jumped into a pond with local fishermen and also participated in a traditional fishing process in the area.

Videos of the Rae Bareli MP clad in his usual attire of white t-shirt and black pants jumping off the boat, is widely being circulated on social media.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, several leaders from the Mahagathbandhan alliance, including the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and the alliance’s deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani, were also present. Sahani is from the fishing community.

When would elections be held in Bihar? The elections for 243 seats of Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases – November 6 and 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced last month.

The results will be announced on November 14 paving way for a new government in Bihar.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections will be held for 121 seats while the second phase will be held for 122 seats.

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is expected to be a contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party. Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is also in the fray with his Jan Suraaj Party.

This year, of the 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, 7.9 crore are men, while 3.5 crore are women.

On Friday, gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav, Jan Suraaj's party supporter was shot dead in Patna's Mokama amid Bihar election campaign.

Dular Chand Yadav killing The shooting took place in Mokama, which falls in Patna district but is situated 100 kms from the city, where Yadav, who had lately aligned with the local candidate of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, was said to have been involved in a clash with political rivals, as reported by PTI.

On Sunday , 2 November, Anant Singh, JD(U) candidate from Mokama and a local strongman, has been named as an accused in connection with the killing. According to political observers, Anant Singh's political and criminal grip over the area often overshadows the state administration.