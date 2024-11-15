With just few days left for Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Raj Thackeray's rally which was to be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, has been cancelled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision was taken as the poll panel is yet to give permission.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief said that he won't hold his November 17 rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park as the Election Commission (EC) is yet to grant his party permission for the event, reported PTI.

The election to 288-seat assembly will be held on November 20, and the campaigning ends at 5 pm on November 18.

Shiv Sena (UBT) too has sought permission to hold rally on November 17 at Shivaji Park. However, it too has not received a nod.

No permission yet, what next? Raj Thackeray said that he would visit assembly segments in Mumbai and Thane to canvass for MNS candidates.

“I still have not got the permission and I have 1.5 days for the meeting. In these 1.5 days, holding rallies is becoming difficult. Instead, I will visit assembly seats in Mumbai and Thane," PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Significance of Shivaji Park — Known as the cradle of Indian cricket

— Was the venue for Bal Thackeray's first Dussehra rally after he founded Shiv Sena in 1966.

— A Dussehra rally at the ground then became a Sena tradition.

MNS extends support to Mahayuti in Mumbadevi The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended its support to the Mahayuti alliance in Mumbadevi constituency, from where Shaina NC in contesting on Shiv Sena's ticket.

Shaina NC has thanked MNS officials and workers, including MNS President Raj Thackeray, for their support.

MNS campaigns — On November 4, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena launched its assembly poll campaign with a rally in Dombivali in Thane district, which is the stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

— Raj Thackeray lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde for the acrimonious fight over the Shiv Sena legacy since the split of the Bal Thackeray-founded party in June 2022.

— "Your vote must not be insulted. No one knows whether his candidate is part of the Mahayuti (ruling alliance) of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (of opposition parties)," he said.