The Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 is all set to take place on Saturday, November 25. The voting will begin across 199 of the total 200 seats at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on Saturday.

Of the total 200 seats, the election in the Karanpur assembly constituency was adjourned after the demise of the Congress candidate from Karanpur. Congress leader Gurmeet Singh Koonar died due to sepsis. He was the sitting MLA from Karanpur.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies. As many as 1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote. This includes 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

Here's all you need to know about the Rajasthan Election 2023:

Number of candidates in fray: As many as 1,862 candidates are in the fray in the Rajasthan poll.

Key parties contesting: The BJP is contesting on all seats, while the Congress has left one seat — Bharatpur — for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) like the 2018 elections. Apart from the BJP and Congress, other parties including CPI (M), RLP, Bharat Adiwasi Party, Bhartiya Tribal Party, Aam Aadmi Party, AIMIM are also contesting the elections. Over 40 rebels of both BJP and Congress are also in the fray.

Key Congress candidates: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, assembly speaker CP Joshi, several ministers including Shanti Dhariwal, BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Mamta Bhupesh, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajendra Yadav, Shakuntla Rawat, Udai Lal Anjana, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ashok Chandna and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Key BJP candidates: In BJP, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition and former state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, MPs Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Baba Balaknath and Kirodi Lal Meena are in the fray. Gurjar leader late Kirodi Singh Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla is also contesting as BJP candidate.

Key issues: The Congress mainly focused on the works and performance of the Ashok Gehlot government, its schemes and programmes, It also banked on the promise of seven guarantees if the party retains power. Meanwhile, the BJP attacked the Congress on issues such as crime against women, unemployment, appeasement, corruption and paper leak.

Rajasthan Election 2018 Result: In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Ashok Gehlot became the Rajasthan Chief Minister with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. At present, Congress has 107 MLAs, BJP 70, three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), two each of CPI (M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), one Rashtriya Lok Dal, 13 are independents and two seats (Udaipur and Karanpur) are vacant.

(With inputs from PTI)

