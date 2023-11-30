Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP coming to power after 5 years, predicts most exit polls
Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE News Updates:The Axis My India has predicted a hung assembly in Rajasthan which is different from the other poll predictions done till now
Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: From 6:30 pm onwards on Thursday news channels will begin airing the results of exit polls carried out by the respective survey agency they tied up. More than 74% of the electorate in Rajasthan voted this time in a bipolar contest involving the Congress and the BJP to elect a new government. The Congress is aiming to buck the trend of the ruling party being voted out every five years, while the BJP is eyeing a return in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.