Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: From 6:30 pm onwards on Thursday news channels will begin airing the results of exit polls carried out by the respective survey agency they tied up. More than 74% of the electorate in Rajasthan voted this time in a bipolar contest involving the Congress and the BJP to elect a new government. The Congress is aiming to buck the trend of the ruling party being voted out every five years, while the BJP is eyeing a return in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Stay with LiveMint for Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates. We will bring you live updates from top news channels and agencies trying to get a first-hand experience of the Rajasthan Assembly Elections. We will track India Today-Axis My India, ABP-C Voter, Times Now-ETG,News 24-Today's Chanakya predictions for Rajasthan.

Today's exit poll may give a prediction on what to expect on 3 December when the results will be formally declared after counting of votes. The exit polls will likely give indications of the assembly election outcomes.

An exit poll is a survey that is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates.

Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates:

According to the exit poll by P-Marq BJP is likely to get a winning majority of 105-125 seats and Congress will get 69-91 seats in the state.

The Axis My India has predicted a hung assembly in Rajasthan which is different from the other poll predictions done till now. It says Congress will emerge as the single largest party with 96 seats and BJP will get 90 seats and other parties will get 13 seats which may become crucial going forward.

The predictions show that Rajasthan could be headed for a hung assembly

The Times Now-ETG Exit poll also predicts that the BJP is returning to power after five years. According to Times Now-ETG Exit poll predictions BJP is going to get 108-128 whereas Congress is likely to win 56-72 seats as per their prediction. The other parties and independent candidates are expected to bag 13 to 21 seats.

The BJP is predicted to take the lead in Rajasthan with a projected 104 seats, as per CVoter exit polls survey. The Congress, on the other hand, is expected to secure 81 seats. The remaining 14 seats are anticipated to be claimed by other parties, according to the CVoter exit polls survey.

Jan Ki Baat predicts BJP will return to power after five years in Rajasthan and may get 100-122 seats and Congress' number will remain between 62-85 seats.

Polstrat predicts a robust performance by the (BJP) in the Rajasthan assembly elections, projecting them to secure 100-110 seats. The Congress, not far behind, is estimated to win 90-100 seats, setting the stage for a closely fought battle.

