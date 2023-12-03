Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Did not leave any stone unturned, will analyse..' says CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: The BJP is set to win the Rajasthan assembly polls, with 52 seats won and 63 seats leading, defeating the Congress.
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Speaking to reporters about the BJP's decisive lead in Rajasthan on December 3, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress was "fully prepared for the elections" and "left no stone unturned".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message