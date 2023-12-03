Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Speaking to reporters about the BJP's decisive lead in Rajasthan on December 3, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress was "fully prepared for the elections" and "left no stone unturned". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We did not leave any stone unturned and were fully prepared for the elections. We thought people would vote for us based on our current schemes but that did not happen. We will analyse this. I thought people would take revenge on PM Modi and HM Amit Shah but I think the public could not understand this..."

Gehlot also said the assembly poll results were "unexpected for everyone" and added the party humbly accepted the people's mandate.

Status in Rajasthan The BJP has appeared set to win the assembly polls in Rajasthan, defeating the Congress. According to the latest available trends, the BJP won 52 seats and was ahead in 63, while the Congress won 26 and was leading in 43.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws, and innovations to the public."

"I wish the new government all the best. My advice to them is that despite working hard, we were not successful, it does not mean that they should not work after forming the government," he said.

He said all the schemes introduced by the Congress government in the past five years, including the old pension scheme and the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, should be taken forward by the next government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I thank all the Congress workers who worked hard in this election and express my gratitude to all the voters who believed in us," he said.

Responding to the BJP's victories in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Prime Minister, and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi said the votes "indicate people are firm with politics of good governance, a development which BJP stands for". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I thank people of Chhattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan for unwavering support, we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being." the PM added.

Assembly Elections 2023 The counting of votes for 199 constituencies for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 started at 8 am today. A high voltage election campaign spanning over months, a paper leak scandal, a divided ruling party, infighting, and frequent barbs all boil down to this day

The exit poll results on November 30 failed to give a clear majority to either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), showing a tight contest between the two leading political parties with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Vasundhara Raje all fighting a fierce battle.

As per the EC website, BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while Congress is way ahead of BRS in Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The election results trends in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana have come as a major shocker for political pundits as well as parties. After its 18-year-long stint, the BJP is eyeing for another term in Madhya Pradesh. Whereas, the saffron party is set to sideline Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. On the other hand, the grand old party is likely to dominate in Telangana.

The state assembly election results of these four states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana – are considered a crucial semi-final before the impending general elections in less than six months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

