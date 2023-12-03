Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 115 seats in Rajasthan, heading for a massive victory after wresting power from the Congress. Candidates from the grand old party are trailing behind, with total seats captured at 67 – not even reaching 70, as per official EC data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Celebrations Begin The impending victory has triggered celebrations among BJP party cadre across the state.

One such celebration is underway at Jaipur, where BJP workers dance and celebrate at the party office, ANI reported.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 According to current trends, the BJP is leading with a sizeable margin in the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, while the incumbent Congress is struggling.

While Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are leading from Sardarpura and Tonk seats, respectively; BJP senior leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje is leading on the Jhalrapatan Assembly seat, as per EC data.

On Assembly Election 2023 results, BJP Rajasthan co-in-charge Nitin Patel said, "To ensure the development of Rajasthan and improvement in law and order, people have voted to remove the corrupt Congress government and gave full support to BJP. Now the double-engine government will develop Rajasthan...."

The counting of votes for 199 constituencies for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 started at 8 am today. A high voltage election campaign spanning over months, a paper leak scandal, a divided ruling party, infighting and frequent barbs all boil down to this day

The exit poll results on November 30 failed to give a clear majority to either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), showing a tight contest between the two leading political parties with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Vasundhara Raje all fighting a fierce battle.

As per the EC website, BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, while Congress is way ahead of BRS in Telangana.

