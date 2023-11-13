Ashok Gehlot alleges 'BJP-link' to Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli's murder, accuses party of stoking 'communal strife'
Rajasthan CM accuses BJP of having connections with killers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, saying they are trying to fuel communal tensions ahead of Assembly elections.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having connections with the perpetrators responsible for the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message