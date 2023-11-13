Rajasthan CM accuses BJP of having connections with killers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, saying they are trying to fuel communal tensions ahead of Assembly elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having connections with the perpetrators responsible for the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli.

Rajasthan CM further asserted that the BJP was attempting to fuel communal tensions as the state approached the Assembly elections scheduled for November 25.

As reported by ANI, Gehlot was speaking to reporters on a campaign jaunt to Jodhpur on Sunday, the Rajasthan CM said if the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police had taken charge of the case instead of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the investigation would have reached a more conclusive outcome.

Kanhaiya Lal, a 48-year-old tailor, was allegedly killed by individuals wielding cleavers, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, at his shop in Udaipur's Dhan Mandi police station area on June 28. The motive behind the attack was reportedly a controversial post on social media allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The occurrence occurred shortly after Sharma faced suspension from the BJP due to an alleged diatribe against the Prophet. Initially reported at the Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur, the case was subsequently re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 29, 2022.

“It was an unfortunate incident and I cancelled my scheduled events and left for Udaipur as soon as I learned of it. However, several top leaders of the BJP chose to attend an event in Hyderabad even after learning of the Udaipur incident," Gehlot said.

He pointed out that the NIA assumed control of the case on the day of the incident, and the state government did not raise any objections to this decision. "No one knows what action the NIA has taken. If our SOG had pursued the case, the culprits would have been brought to justice by now," CM Gehlot said.

Gehlot alleged that a few days before the incident, the attackers had been detained by the police in connection with another case. During this time, leaders from the BJP reportedly visited the police station to secure their release.

"The culprits have links to the BJP. Days before the incident, when the police had arrested these accused in some other case and some BJP leaders visited the police station to get them released," Gehlot said.

"The thing is that BJP has sensed defeat in the elections and are, hence, coming up with bizarre claims. They are not speaking a word about the schemes that we launched and the laws we brought. They just want to stir up trouble ahead of the elections," the CM said, adding, “the people will give them a befitting reply."

The Congress-led government in the western state has pledged an annual honorarium of ₹10,000 for women heads of households through its “Grah Laxmi Guarantee."

Additionally, the Ashok Gehlot administration has committed to providing cooking gas cylinders to 1.05 crore families at a subsidized rate of ₹500 if they secure re-election in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan is scheduled to hold elections on November 25, with vote counting slated for December 3.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress party emerged victorious with 99 seats, while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member House.

The Congress formed the government with backing from the BSP and Independent candidates.

(With inputs from ANI)

