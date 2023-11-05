Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: The Congress party has declared its s sixth list of 22 candidates for the Rajasthan polls 2023. In the latest list, the Congress party denied a ticket to Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mahesh Joshi from his Hawa Mahal constituency in Jaipur.

The party fielded its Jaipur city unit president R R Tiwari in place of Joshi.

Joshi was served notices by the party for indiscipline after he skipped a Congress Legislature Party meeting called at the chief minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur in September last year and held a parallel meeting at Dhariwal's residence to oppose any move of the party to appoint Sachin Pilot as the chief minister.

In its latest list of 22 candidates, the party named Abhimanyu Poonia from Sangaria, Shahjad Khan from Soorsagar, Om Narayaniwal from Bhilwara, and Naimuddin Guddu from Ladpura.

So far the party has announced candidates for 178 sets, out of a total of 200. The party has left the Bharatpur seat for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has filed his nomination for the upcoming state polls from the Tonk assembly constituency. Pilot had contested from Tonk in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections and won by a margin of over 54,000 votes against the BJP's Yoonus Khan.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

The Congress is seeking to retain power on the strength of its work over the past five years and with the help of welfare schemes announced by the Gehlot government.

The state has a long tradition of changing governments every five years and the Congress is hoping to buck the trend this time.

CM Gehlot has announced several guarantees for the people of Rajasthan ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on November 25. The guarantees include free laptops and tablets to students in the first year of college, insurance cover of ₹15 lakh for loss due to natural disasters, a law for old pension schemes for government employees, purchase of cow dung at ₹2 per kg and English medium education to all the students.

Gelhot government has also announced ₹10,000 every year to the female head of the family and domestic gas cylinders to 1.4 crore families for ₹500 for reelected in the western state.

