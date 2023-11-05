Rajasthan assembly polls 2023: Congress releases 6th list; leaves Bharatpur seat for RLD
Rajasthan election 2023: Congress party announces sixth list of 22 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023, denies ticket to Mahesh Joshi
Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: The Congress party has declared its s sixth list of 22 candidates for the Rajasthan polls 2023. In the latest list, the Congress party denied a ticket to Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mahesh Joshi from his Hawa Mahal constituency in Jaipur.