After an electrifying campaigning from the BJP and Congress in Rajasthan, people will vote for their next state government on November 25. The results of the state assembly elections will be declared on Decemeber 3. Out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, all the seats will witness polling on Saturday except Sriganganagar, where the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Konoor passed away recently.

Last time, voters in Rajasthan touched a voter turnout percentage of 74.72% in 2018. To ensure a higher polling turnout this time, it is important for more and more people to vote tomorrow. It is important to own a valid Voter ID card to be eligible for voting. However, is it necessary to carry your voter ID to the polling both? Here are alternate option for those who don't have their voter ID. Before that, know the mandatory eligibility to caste vote during elections.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Mandatory condition to be eligible for voting

Voters need to make sure that their names are included in the electoral roll. They are also required to bring their Photo Voter Slip (PVS) to cast their ballot. However, voters would require an additional identification document along with PVS to cast their vote. Earlier, the EC has made it clear that only PVS will not be accepted as an ID proof of the voter. Know the list of documents that can be carried to polling booth if you don't have your voter ID.

List of ID proof that are accepted at polling booths

Voters required to bring any of the mentioned document with them while casting their vote.

-Aadhaar card

-PAN card

-Driving licence

-Voter ID card

-In case you don't have any of the above mentioned document, you can carry the election slips issued by the ECI.

-MNREGA cards, ID cards of Central and state government employees

-Pension cards with photo,

-Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

- Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

-Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

-Pension document with photograph

-Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

