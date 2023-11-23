Assembly elections LIVE updates: Ahead of the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his open letter to the people of Rajasthan, accused the Congress government of “inflicting irreparable damage to the state's reputation."
PM Modi said that the people of the state are disheartened by the actions of the Ashok Gehlot government.
Launching a veiled attack on the Congress government over a range of issues, including crime against women and corruption, PM Modi alleged the ruling party has made Rajasthan the number one state in crimes.
The 200 seats of Rajasthan will be contested in a single-phase election on November 25. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on December 3.
Rajasthan Polls 2023: PM Modi terms Congress as Cricket team, says ‘leaders spent 5 years trying to run out each other’
Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government and said that the party is like a cricket team whose batters spent five years trying to run out of each other.
While addressing a public meeting in Churu district last week, PM Modi pointed out the power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. He said, “In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run out each other." Read the complete story here.
Cong will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it retains power: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said a caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan if his party retains power in the state.
Addressing rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dholpur and Bharatpur, Gandhi also slammed the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, saying it has shattered the dreams of lakhs of youth who wanted to defend the nation.
"The first thing that the Congress will do after returning to power in Rajasthan is conduct a caste census. It will also be conducted at the national level after the Congress comes to power at the Centre," Gandhi said. (PTI)
‘Congress has started showing its real colour,’ says BRS MLC Kavitha
Amid election campaigning, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha alleged that Congress leaders attacked BRS candidate from Bodhan Assembly constituency and the party cadre.
Kavitha further claimed that Congress is feeling insecure about winning the upcoming elections in the state and so they are showing their "real colours".
"Today, Congress party leaders have attacked our MLA candidate in Bodhan constituency. The cadre of our party was also attacked. Congress has started showing its real colour because of the insecurities they have about winning the state. In Telangana, we will stand with our people. If BRS really decides to attack their (Congress) candidates, then they will not be able to step out of their houses," Kavitha said. (ANI)
PM Modi to address public meeting in Telangana's Karimnagar on Nov 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karimnagar on November 27 to address a public meeting, BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday.
He said that as part of the campaign for the November 30 Assembly elections, Modi will address the public at SRR Government Degree College grounds here on Monday. (PTI)
PM Modi slams Cong, says anyone who speaks truth in party is shunted out
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of punishing Sachin Pilot after meting out the same treatment to his father Rajesh Pilot, saying anyone who speaks the truth in the party is shunted out of politics.
Pilot hit back, saying there was no need for anyone other than the party and the people to worry about him.
At a public meeting in Kotri of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, Modi said, “Whoever said or spoke anything in front of the Congress family... is as good as finished." (PTI)
Congress govt caused irreparable damage to Rajasthan's reputation: PM Modi in open letter to voters
Ahead of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written an open letter to the people of Rajasthan, accusing the Congress government of "inflicting irreparable damage to the state's reputation."
Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3.
He further said that the people of the state are disheartened by the actions of the Ashok Gehlot government. (ANI)
BJP reaches to Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi's ‘panauti’ jibe at PM Narendra Modi
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘panauti’ (bad omen) for India's World Cup loss, Bharatiya Janata Party on 22 November moved the Election Commission and sought action.
“Panauti... Panauti... Panauti... our boys were well on their way to winning the world cup but Panauti made them lose... the people of this country know," Gandhi had said. Read the complete story here.
Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: How would BJP, Congress ensure women safety and welfare - explained
The issues related to women's safety emerged as one of the major election topics in poll-bound Rajasthan. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, in their manifestos, promised a slew of measures to ensure women feel safe in the state.
During campaigns, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took potshots at the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the law and order issues in the state. Speaking at an election rally in Barmer on November 15, PM Modi said that under the Congress rule, Rajasthan is leading in incidents of atrocities against women.
Crime against women in Rajasthan: What the data says?
As per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, Rajasthan had emerged as the state which had reported the maximum number of rape cases in the year 2021. As per the data, the state had registered 6,337 incidents of rape cases under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This was followed by 2,845 in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 31,677 rape cases were registered across the country in 2021. Read the complete story here.
