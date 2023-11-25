Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting begins in Rajasthan for 199 assembly seats on Saturday.
The incumbent Congress aims for a consecutive term in power, while the BJP strives to unseat the Ashok Gehlot-led government, emphasizing collective leadership and relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Voting is scheduled to take place in 199 out of 200 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm, with the vote counting set for December 3.
The elections in the Karanpur constituency were postponed following the demise of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
Preparations for voting across the districts have been finalized, with a significant total of 5,26,90,146 voters set to determine the outcome of candidates across 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies.
Within this electorate, 1,70,99,334 voters fall in the 18-30 age group, which includes 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age category.
The Chief Electoral Officer reported that more than 3 lakh individuals have already cast their votes through postal ballots in anticipation of the upcoming polls.
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: 'This festival decides your future,' says BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: People queue up at a polling station in Jhotwara| WATCH
'I am confident that Congress will get another chance in the state,' says Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: 'People of Rajasthan will vote for a double engine government,' says BJP leader Satish Poonia
Have a look at the prominent candidates in the fray
Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.
Rajasthan polls LIVE: 'Excercise your franchise in maximum numbers' says PM Modi
PM Modi posted on X, "Voting will be held today for Rajasthan Assembly elections. I request all the voters to create a new record of voting by exercising their franchise in maximum numbers. On this occasion, my best wishes to all the young friends of the state who are going to vote for the first time."
‘It is very important to cast our vote for the development of country,’ says a voter
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: 'Ignore mistakes, keep state's interest in mind,' says CM Gehlot's final appeal as polling begins in Rajasthan
As polling began for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a final appeal to voters, urging them to "ignore any mistake" that might have happened and vote while keeping the "state's interests in mind."
Gehlot said that his government's schemes would only be continued if the Congress regained power, otherwise, the BJP would slash down all schemes once it came to power.
"I want to appeal to people that ignore if a mistake has happened and vote while keeping the state's interest in mind. We have also introduced several schemes keeping states' welfare in mind that can only strengthen if the government gets repeated. But if they (BJP) to power, those schemes will be stopped...We want to strengthen our existing schemes and want to fulfil the guarantees that are given this time. Our agenda is clear," he said. (ANI)
Voting begins for the Rajasthan Assembly elections
Congress vs BJP: The long-standing and only rivalry in Rajasthan Assembly Elections
Rajasthan Assembly Polls: The largest state in India has never been ruled by any party other than Congress or the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The state has had three chief ministers in the past thirty-three years.
After Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's return in 1993, the seat of power in Rajasthan has only alternated between BJP and Congress- Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje.
While Raje seemed to have been sidelined by the saffron party during their campaigns ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Gehlot remained a highlight an integral party of the Congress campaign for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023.
The state goes to vote tomorrow, 25 November, to elect representatives for the 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Read the complete story here.
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: ‘Kyonki dil hai Rajasthani,’ CM Gehlot changes his profile picture ahead of elections in state
Ahead of voting in Rajasthan tomorrow, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot changed his profile picture on X, which has gone viral on social media.
In the new profile picture, CM Ashok Gehlot is seen hugging the Rajasthan map cutout with the Congress logo.
He also posted the same on X and said "Kyonki Dil hai Rajasthani" (Because the heart is Rajasthani!)."
The election campaigning in Rajasthan wrapped up on Thursday. The state will go for voting on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3. (ANI)
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Kharge exudes confidence over Cong win in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, T'gana
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed confidence that his party would win the assembly polls in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.
Addressing an election rally at LB Nagar here, he urged the electorate to dislodge the BRS government in Telangana.
“Election will be held in Rajasthan tomorrow. We are winning that. We are winning in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and also in Telangana," he said. (PTI)
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Why govt has been changing every 5 years; Will it swing this time too?
Since 1998 — that is, in 25 years — no political party has retained power in Rajasthan. Also, since then, the state has seen only two chief ministers — Ashok Gehlot from the Congress and Vasundhara Raje from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
These two held the post alternatively.
Ahead of the Rajasthan Election 2023, state Congress leader Sachin Pilot also raised this factor of "revolving door" in Rajasthan polls and said his party would "break this cycle" as there is a "change of mood" among people in the poll-bound state.
In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Pilot had said, “We (Congress) haven't won consecutive elections in Rajasthan for 30 years. Why? We need to introspect on this."
This trend — of change in government in Rajasthan every five years — is seen as a factor in favour of the BJP. Many believe that the saffron party might come back to power, keeping up with the trend. Read the complete story here.
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Preparation, mock poll underway as voting to begin at 7 am today
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Voting to begin at 7 am across 199 seats | All you need to know
The Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 is all set to take place on Saturday, November 25. The voting will begin across 199 of the total 200 seats at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on Saturday.
Of the total 200 seats, the election in the Karanpur assembly constituency was adjourned after the demise of the Congress candidate from Karanpur. Congress leader Gurmeet Singh Koonar died due to sepsis. He was the sitting MLA from Karanpur. Read the complete story here.
