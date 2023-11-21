Rajasthan Polls 2023: PM Modi terms Congress as Cricket team, says ‘leaders spent 5 years trying to run out each other’
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, PM Modi criticized the Congress government for infighting within the party.
Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government and said that the party is like a cricket team whose batters spent five years trying to run out of each other.
