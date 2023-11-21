Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government and said that the party is like a cricket team whose batters spent five years trying to run out of each other. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing a public meeting in Churu district last week, PM Modi pointed out the power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. He said, “In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run out each other."

As reported by PTI, Modi further said, “When their team is so bad, what runs will they score and what work will they do for you?"

PM Modi voiced his endorsement for BJP candidate Rajendra Rathore in the Taranagar constituency. Urging people to cast their votes for the party in the Rajasthan Assembly polls scheduled for November 25, Modi emphasized that such support would contribute to the swift development of the state.

The 200 seats of Rajasthan will be contested in a single-phase election on November 25. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on December 3.

Modi taunted state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and said, “The people have decided not to vote for the “jadugar" and that Congress will vanish from the state after the election. “3 December, Congress ‘chhoo mantar.’"

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he is following the mantra of "forgive, forget and move on" as advised by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Sachin Pilot was asked about Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's past remarks directed at him. He said, “Leave it! Who said what...I can be responsible for what I have said or not said. We should maintain dignity in political discussions." He added that it's time to move on and that “we need to forget and move forward".

Furthermore, the BJP has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election on November 25, outlining key promises. The manifesto includes a subsidy of ₹450 per LPG cylinder for beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme and a commitment to create 2.5 lakh government jobs if the BJP secures victory. Vote counting is slated for December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

