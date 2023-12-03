comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Result: How BJP benefited from the anti-incumbency wave, and other factors | 5 points
Back Back

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Result: How BJP benefited from the anti-incumbency wave, and other factors | 5 points

 Livemint

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Result: BJP secures a thumping victory in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, surprises with power-packed performance in Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Result: India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje poses for a selfie with young party workers following leads for the party in Rajasthan state elections in Jaipur, India, Sunday, Dec.3, 2023. India’s Hindu nationalist party was headed for a clear win in three out of four states Sunday, according to the election commission’s website. ( (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma))Premium
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Result: India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje poses for a selfie with young party workers following leads for the party in Rajasthan state elections in Jaipur, India, Sunday, Dec.3, 2023. India’s Hindu nationalist party was headed for a clear win in three out of four states Sunday, according to the election commission’s website. ( (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma))

Seeking power from the anti-incumbency mood of the public, the Bhartiya Janata Party secured a thumping victory in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Moreover, the saffron party surprised everyone, even its leaders, with its power-packed performance in Madhya Pradesh. 

In Rajasthan, BJP has won 115 seats, whereas Congress is set to form the opposition in the state with 68 seats. The grand old party is still leading in one more seat. Other than these two parties, the Bharat Adivasi Party won 3 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party won 2 seats, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one seat each. Apart from them, 8 independent candidates emerged victorious in the state. 

Apart from the anti-incumbency wave, the BJP got the benefit of a range of other issues in Rajasthan including incidents of paper leaks and violence against women. Here are the top 5 points you need to know about the Rajasthan State Assembly Elections

Anti-incumbency trend

Rajasthan is among a few Indian states which always opt for an alternative government in its state assembly election. Congress hoped to buck the trend in the state this time, with its developmental schemes. However, the BJP managed to win the state assembly election in Rajasthan with a broad margin

Modi magic 

Just like other states, a large number of people voted for the saffron party in Rajasthan because of the Modi magic. PM Modi's guarantee of delivering on guarantees during a series of election campaigns helped the party garner more votes in the state. 

Crime against women and Dalits, corruption

Apart from PM Modi's influence and anti-incumbency factor, the Congress suffered losses because of issues like crimes against women and Dalits, rampant corruption in government departments, paper leaks in recruitment exams, etc. 

The Congress government had also sacked its own cabinet minister Rajendra Gudha for calling out the state government on the safety of women in the state.

“I was sacked for my 15-second statement in which I said that women in Rajasthan are not safe and crime against them is on the rise. They accused me of working with the BJP and asked me to apologise," Rajendra Gudha said.

Differences between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

Despite all the efforts to project a united Congress in Rajasthan, turf between the camps led by Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot was highlighted during Congress' campaigns in Rajasthan. Moreover, the revolt of Sachin Pilot's father against the high command also drew attention during the party's campaigns for the election. 

Government exams paper leak case

In October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in a 2022 paper leak case that fuelled a lot of political drama in the state ahead of the assembly elections. 

Later, Govind Singh Dotasara's sons, Abhilash and Avinash, were also summoned in connection with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leaks. 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 09:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App