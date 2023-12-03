Seeking power from the anti-incumbency mood of the public, the Bhartiya Janata Party secured a thumping victory in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Moreover, the saffron party surprised everyone, even its leaders, with its power-packed performance in Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Rajasthan, BJP has won 115 seats, whereas Congress is set to form the opposition in the state with 68 seats. The grand old party is still leading in one more seat. Other than these two parties, the Bharat Adivasi Party won 3 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party won 2 seats, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one seat each. Apart from them, 8 independent candidates emerged victorious in the state.

Apart from the anti-incumbency wave, the BJP got the benefit of a range of other issues in Rajasthan including incidents of paper leaks and violence against women. Here are the top 5 points you need to know about the Rajasthan State Assembly Elections

Anti-incumbency trend Rajasthan is among a few Indian states which always opt for an alternative government in its state assembly election. Congress hoped to buck the trend in the state this time, with its developmental schemes. However, the BJP managed to win the state assembly election in Rajasthan with a broad margin

Modi magic Just like other states, a large number of people voted for the saffron party in Rajasthan because of the Modi magic. PM Modi's guarantee of delivering on guarantees during a series of election campaigns helped the party garner more votes in the state.

Crime against women and Dalits, corruption Apart from PM Modi's influence and anti-incumbency factor, the Congress suffered losses because of issues like crimes against women and Dalits, rampant corruption in government departments, paper leaks in recruitment exams, etc.

The Congress government had also sacked its own cabinet minister Rajendra Gudha for calling out the state government on the safety of women in the state.

“I was sacked for my 15-second statement in which I said that women in Rajasthan are not safe and crime against them is on the rise. They accused me of working with the BJP and asked me to apologise," Rajendra Gudha said.

Differences between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot Despite all the efforts to project a united Congress in Rajasthan, turf between the camps led by Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot was highlighted during Congress' campaigns in Rajasthan. Moreover, the revolt of Sachin Pilot's father against the high command also drew attention during the party's campaigns for the election.

Government exams paper leak case In October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in a 2022 paper leak case that fuelled a lot of political drama in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Later, Govind Singh Dotasara's sons, Abhilash and Avinash, were also summoned in connection with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leaks.

