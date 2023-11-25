comScore
Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023: Scuffle breaks out at voting booth in Churu, polling agent injured

 Livemint

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023: A polling agent died due to suspected cardiac arrest in the Pali district of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats today (PTI)Premium
Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats today (PTI)

A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Sardarshahar assembly constituency in Churu, Rajasthan while voting for assembly elections was underway on Saturday.

Councillor representative Asif Khokhar alleged that he was assaulted by around five to seven people.

Immediately, Police arrived at the polling booth after receiving information about the fight.

BJP candidate from the Sardarshahar assembly constituency Rajkumar Rinva is pitted against Congress Anil Kumar Sharma.

In a separate incident, a polling agent died due to suspected cardiac arrest in the Pali district of Rajasthan today.

An official said Shanti Lal, a polling agent at booth number 47 in the Sumerpur assembly constituency, collapsed at the centre.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Nearly 10% of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours of voting in Rajasthan.

In Jaipur district, the Kotputli assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 12.04% till 9 am, the highest among the 19 constituencies in the district.

The lowest turnout in Jaipur district till 9 am was in Bagru, where 7.86% of the electorate cast their votes, according to election commission.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.



