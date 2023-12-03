Parliamentarian Mahant Balaknath who was pitted in the Rajasthan Assembly polls has emerged as the favourite candidate for the chief ministerial position after the latest trends showed the party comfortably crossing the halfway mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balaknath, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Alwar and is 40 years old, told ANI that this time BJP on its own will bag 120 seats in Rajasthan.

Balaknath had taken sannyasa since his childhood days at the age of 6. The decision of him becoming a saint was taken by his family members. Balaknath shared that he always wanted to serve the society.

"Whatever be the medium, the society should be served and that is what I am doing," he asserted, as quoted in the report.

Balaknath is ahead from his Tijara constituency, with Congress trailing by a huge margin.

Just before the counting of the votes started this morning, Balaknath visited a Lord Shiva temple and offered his prayers.

Rajasthan has 199 Assembly seats, with BJP currently leading on 112 seats and incumbent Congress a distant second at 71. Over 40 rebels from both the BJP and the Congress contested the Rajasthan election after they were denied tickets.

The reason for the BJP's comfortable victory, according to Balaknath, is that the people wanted to get rid of Congress, as quoted by ANI.

He alleged that Rajasthan Congress is responsible for corruption, atrocities against women, and rising crimes.

A day before the results, on Saturday, December 2, Balaknath met Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh at the BJP headquarters.

When asked about the meeting with BL Santosh, Balaknath said that it was a courtesy meeting.

"As far as the post of CM is concerned, our Prime Minister is the face for BJP and we will continue to work under his leadership. The decision on who will be the CM will also be taken by the party. I am happy as an MP and want to serve society and I am very satisfied with it," he said, as quoted in the report.

Like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Balaknath also comes from the Nath community, and he has tremendous support and following in Alwar.

Other contenders for the top post are former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and central minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

(With Inputs from ANI)

