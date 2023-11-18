Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dedicated to delivering on all the commitments it made to the people of Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing a rally in Bharatpur, Modi said, “BJP will fulfil all promises it made to people of Rajasthan, this is Modi's guarantee."

Furthermore, Modi slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the party sent the state to the top in a number of crimes and riots by letting anti-social elements loose with its policy of appeasement, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi taunted state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and said, "The people have decided not to vote for the “jadugar" and that Congress will vanish from the state after the election. “3 December, Congress ‘chhoo mantar.’"

The Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled for November 25, with the vote counting slated for December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On the one hand, India is becoming a leader in the world. On the other hand, you all know what happened in Rajasthan in the last five years. Congress has made Rajasthan a leader in corruption, riots, and crimes. That's why Rajasthan is saying - Magician ji, you won't get any votes," Modi said.

PM Modi further accused the party of giving a free hand to criminals, adding, “Congress is anti-Dalit by nature and made new records in crime against Dalits under its rule."

"Wherever Congress comes, terrorists, criminals and rioters are let loose. Appeasement is everything for Congress. Congress can go to any extent for appeasement, even if it means putting your life at stake," Modi said.

He said that the state under Congress' five-year rule has seen a maximum number of crimes against women and Dalits.

Furthermore, the Rajasthan BJP took the decision to expel Jitendra Meena, the former president of the Scheduled Tribe Morcha, for his decision to contest the Rajasthan Assembly election from the Bassi constituency.

This move comes as he chose to run against the party's officially endorsed candidate, Chandramohan Meena, a retired IAS official, for the seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Thursday, BJP released its manifesto for Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly election 2023 scheduled for November 25. In its manifesto, the BJP has announced a subsidy of ₹450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs if the saffron party is elected to power. The counting of the votes is scheduled for December 3.

The BJP manifesto also promises a “Mahila thana" in every district of the state and a “Mahila desk" in every police station beside an anti-Romeo squad in every city.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.