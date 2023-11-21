Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Ashok Gehlot releases Congress manifesto, pledges caste census
Assembly Election 2023: If the Congress returns to power in Rajasthan, it promises a new panchayat-level recruitment scheme and caste census
The Congress released its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly elections on Tuesday, November 21. At the state party office, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the party's Rajasthan in-charge, Ashok Gehlot, the state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, the chairman of the manifesto committee, CP Joshi, and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot released the manifesto - 'Jan Ghoshna Patra.'