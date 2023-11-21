comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 12:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126 1.25%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209 -0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.65 -0.01%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 250.05 -0.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.4 0.79%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Ashok Gehlot releases Congress manifesto, pledges caste census
Back Back

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Ashok Gehlot releases Congress manifesto, pledges caste census

 Livemint

Assembly Election 2023: If the Congress returns to power in Rajasthan, it promises a new panchayat-level recruitment scheme and caste census

In a ceremony at the PCC office here, president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gehlot, PCC chair Govind Singh Dotasra, manifesto committee chair CP Joshi, and other party leaders released the manifesto. (Photo: HT)Premium
In a ceremony at the PCC office here, president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gehlot, PCC chair Govind Singh Dotasra, manifesto committee chair CP Joshi, and other party leaders released the manifesto. (Photo: HT)

The Congress released its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly elections on Tuesday, November 21. At the state party office, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the party's Rajasthan in-charge, Ashok Gehlot, the state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, the chairman of the manifesto committee, CP Joshi, and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot released the manifesto - 'Jan Ghoshna Patra.'

If the Congress returns to power in Rajasthan, it promises a new panchayat-level recruitment scheme and caste census.

In a ceremony at the PCC office, president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gehlot, PCC chair Govind Singh Dotasra, manifesto committee chair CP Joshi, and other party leaders released the manifesto.

Joshi highlighted the salient points of the manifesto, saying the MSP would be decided according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Elections will be held in Rajasthan on November 25, and the results will be announced on December 3.

The seven "guarantees" include:

Under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana, women heads of families are guaranteed an annual honorarium of 10,000.

LPG cylinders for 500 to 1.05 crore families.

Under the Gowdhan guarantee, dung is purchased from cattle rearers for 2 per kg.

Old pension law for government employees.

Students enrolled in government colleges will receive a laptop or tablet.

An insurance policy covering up to 15 lakh per family can compensate for losses due to natural calamities.

Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme to be increased from 25 lakhs to 50 lakhs

A manifesto has already been released by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On the release of the manifesto, Kharge said, "...We fulfill the promises we make... If any party does 90 per cent of what is said in the manifesto, then this is a big achievement for Rajasthan and the Congress party..."

The assembly election in Rajasthan will take place on November 25, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats in Rajasthan's legislative assembly elections and formed the government.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. After BSP MLAs and Independents supported Gehlot, he took the oath of office as CM.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 01:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App