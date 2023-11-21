The Congress released its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly elections on Tuesday, November 21. At the state party office, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the party's Rajasthan in-charge, Ashok Gehlot, the state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, the chairman of the manifesto committee, CP Joshi, and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot released the manifesto - 'Jan Ghoshna Patra.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If the Congress returns to power in Rajasthan, it promises a new panchayat-level recruitment scheme and caste census.

Joshi highlighted the salient points of the manifesto, saying the MSP would be decided according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Elections will be held in Rajasthan on November 25, and the results will be announced on December 3.

The seven "guarantees" include: Under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana, women heads of families are guaranteed an annual honorarium of ₹10,000.

LPG cylinders for ₹500 to 1.05 crore families.

Under the Gowdhan guarantee, dung is purchased from cattle rearers for ₹2 per kg.

Old pension law for government employees.

Students enrolled in government colleges will receive a laptop or tablet.

An insurance policy covering up to ₹15 lakh per family can compensate for losses due to natural calamities.

Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme to be increased from 25 lakhs to 50 lakhs

A manifesto has already been released by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On the release of the manifesto, Kharge said, "...We fulfill the promises we make... If any party does 90 per cent of what is said in the manifesto, then this is a big achievement for Rajasthan and the Congress party..."

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats in Rajasthan's legislative assembly elections and formed the government.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. After BSP MLAs and Independents supported Gehlot, he took the oath of office as CM.

(With agency inputs)

