Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Chief Elections Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Sunday said that he held a meeting with all political parties, central and state enforcement agencies, and police officers for the poll preparations in Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference here, Rajiv Kumar said, “In the last two days, we met all the political parties- nationally recognized parties and also had a detailed discussion with the enforcement agencies of the central government and the state government." “Thereafter had a review with the DMs, SPS, IGs, DIGs, Commissioners, and all the senior officers of the state government. They said free and fair elections should be ensured, deployment of para-military forces at critical polling stations," the CEC said.

“We appeal people of Rajasthan to cast their votes in the forthcoming assembly polls so that we deliver a meaningful, inclusive and transparent election," Kumar added.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel on Friday reviewed the preparations for the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year. They met senior officials of the state in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that on the first day of their three-day visit, the CEC and ECs held a meeting with representatives of recognized political parties.

Later, they met officials of the state police, income tax, excise, transport, and commercial tax departments. They also met officials of the railways, central security forces, Narcotics Control Bureau, and airport authorities.

A PowerPoint presentation was made before the commission on the preparations made so far for the upcoming assembly polls at the state level.

Gupta said that on Saturday, a district-wise review of the preparations for the assembly polls will be done in a meeting with district collectors, superintendents of police, divisional commissioners, and inspectors general of police.

At 7 pm on Saturday, the chief election commissioner will inaugurate an exhibition organised at the State Institute of Agricultural Management in Durgapura under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation initiative.

