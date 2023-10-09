The election commission on Monday announced that assembly polls will be held in Rajasthan on 23 November and counting will be conducted on 3 of December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While announcing the polling dates for 5 states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Telangana, chief election commission Rajiv Kumar added “Polls in the 5 states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the grand stage of the National Elections in 2024." He further ensured that ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement free elections in these five states.

The voting will be held in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (Phase 1) on 7 November; Chhattisgarh phase 2 on 17 November; Rajasthan on November 23; Telangana on November 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total voters in Mizoram are 8.52 lakh, 2.03 crore in Chhattisgarh, 5.6 cr in Madhya Pradesh, 5.25 crore in Rajasthan and 3.17 crore in Telangana: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 assembly constituencies, he further added

Around 60 lakh first time voters between 18-19 years will participate in elections of the five states. “To inspire young voters, over 2900 polling stations will be managed by youth," EC said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress and BJP are prominent contenders in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, while Telangana anticipates a three-way competition among the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress, and BJP.

The legislative assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh will complete their terms in January 2024, with Mizoram ending in December this year. These state elections are crucial as they precede the national Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.

