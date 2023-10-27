Rajasthan Assembly polls: AAP releases first list of 23 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"First list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 is here. All the best to all the candidates. This time the broom will work. #EkMaukaKejriwalKo," the party said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Here's the full list of candidates named by the AAP in the first list for Rajasthan polls: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has given Ganganagar assembly constituency ticket to Dr Harish Raheja, while Rajendra Mavar will contest from Pilani and Devendra Katara from Dungarpur.

Dhanna Ram Meghwal will contest from Raisinghnagar (SC), Mahant Roopnath from Bhadra, Rajendra Mavar from Pilani (SC) and Vijendra Dotasara from Nawalgarh, according to the list released by the party.

Rajesh Verma has been fielded from Khandela, Mahender Mandiya from Neem Ka Thana, Ashok Sharma from Srimadhopur and P.S. Tomar from Amber constituency, the list read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, the Congress released its third list of 19 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, taking to 95 the total number of nominees declared by the party so far. The party has fielded Speaker Rajendra Prateek from Sikar, Wajib Ali from Nagar, Shobharani Kushwah from Dholpur, Harish Chandra Meena from Deoli-Uniara, Lakhan Singh Meena from Karauli, and Heera Lal Darangi from Jhalod (ST) constituency, according to the list released by the party.

The main Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday released its second list of candidates for the Assembly elections with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to recontest from Jhalrapatan. The party declared 83 candidates in the second list.

The ruling Congress is seeking to retain power in the state with its social welfare push, while the main opposition BJP is targeting the Ashok Gehlot government over issues such as paper leak, corruption and law and order {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan will go to polls in a single-phase election slated for November 25. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on December 3.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!