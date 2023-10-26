The Congress Thursday released the third list of candidates to contest the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan, taking to 95 the total number of candidates declared by the party so far.

The party has fielded Speaker Rajendra Prateek from Sikar, Wajib Ali from Nagar, Shobharani Kushwah from Dholpur, Harish Chandra Meena from Deoli-Uniara, Lakhan Singh Meena from Karauli, and Heera Lal Darangi from Jhalod (ST) constituency.

Here's the full list of candidates named by the Congress in the third list:

The party released its second list of 43 candidates on Sunday (October 22, 2023) for the November 25 Assembly polls. The first list of 33 candidates was released on Saturday.

Name of candidates in the second list:

On Saturday, the party released its first list of 33 candidates which had Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's name as well as his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Four members of Pilot's camp found their names in the first list.

Both Gehlot and Pilot, have been fielded from their incumbent Assembly seats of Sardarpura and Tonk, respectively.

Notably, Rajasthan will go to polls in a single-phase election slated for November 25. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on December 3.

