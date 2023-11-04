Rajasthan assembly election 2023: Amid the election fever in Rajasthan, the ruling Congress party in the state is leaving no stone unturned to retain its power in the western state. The Congress government in the state has been working hard at countering opposition BJP, mainly through the launch of new welfare schemes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, anti-incumbency is one factor that might go in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Rajasthan has never re-elected a government since 1998, alternating between the Congress and the BJP.

Recently, Congress its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly elections. The Ashok Gelhot government has announced two significant promises for women keeping in mind inflation in the country.

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Promises Congress made to women of the state: Congress's government has promised an annual honorarium of ₹10,000 to the women heads of families in the western state, under its "Grah Laxmi Guarantee". Besides, the Ashok Gehlot government promised cooking gas cylinders for ₹500 to 1.05 crore families if re-elected in Rajasthan.

Besides women-centric schemes, the Rajasthan Congress has also announced other guarantees such as a law on the Old Pension Scheme, buying cow dung, and providing a laptop or a tablet to government college students if they get reelected. Gehlot promised school education in English medium, buying cow dung at ₹2 per kg under the 'godhan scheme' and ₹15-lakh insurance cover for losses in natural disasters.

He also said a law will be passed to ensure the Old Pension Scheme for government employees so that no future dispensation can stop OPS. He said students taking admission to government colleges will be given a tablet or a laptop in the first year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rajasthan Congress has appointed seven in-charges and three coordinators for the promotion of its poll promises. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi has been appointed as Udaipur in-charge, Sachin Pilot has been given the responsibility of Ajmer, Harish Chaudhary of Jodhpur, Govind Ram Meghwal of Bikaner, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of Jaipur, Mohan Prakash of Bharatpur and Pramod Jain Bhaya of Anta.

The three coordinators are All India Congress Committee secretaries Qazi Nizamuddin, Virendra Singh Rathore, and Amrita Dhawan.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

