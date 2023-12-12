comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 12 2023 15:58:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.15 0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 612.35 -0.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 231.45 0.22%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,476 -0.85%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 283.4 -1.37%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Rajasthan CM: BJP may spring another surprise; Vasundhara Raje, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Arjun Ram in race
Back Back

Rajasthan CM: BJP may spring another surprise; Vasundhara Raje, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Arjun Ram in race

 Livemint

Rajasthan CM announcement: The Bhartiya Janata Party is all set to announce the next chief minister of Rajasthan. People are expecting a surprise in the state after the announcement of chief minister designates in MP and Chhattisgarh

The BJP will announce the next chief minister of the state after its legislature party meeting on Tuesday (HT)Premium
The BJP will announce the next chief minister of the state after its legislature party meeting on Tuesday (HT)

A day after an unexpected selection of the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly preparing for another surprise, this time from Rajasthan. The saffron party will announce the next chief minister of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The CM designate will be announced after the legislature party meeting scheduled to take place at 4 pm.

Rajasthan CM Live Updates

The saffron party's selection of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers was in stark contrast to the experts' expectations. The same is likely to happen in Rajasthan as well, hinted BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday.

The party's meeting will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with senior leaders Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pande, appointed as party observers.

Ahead of the meeting, the registration of all newly elected MLAs of the BJP started at 1.30 pm, BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma told ANI.

Rajasthan CM announcement: Leading candidates in the race

Several prominent members are emerging for the CM post, including former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Aswhini Vaishnaw.

Vasundhara Raje 
 

One of the leading candidates in the race is former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia. She was one of the leading forces behind the BJP's victory in Rajasthan. The 70-year-old MLA from Jhalawat has been trying hard to move as many BJP MLAs as she can in her support. However, her selection looks quite difficult given the party's mood to select a ‘fresh face’ as chief minister.

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Apart from Scindia, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is another candidate in the race. The three-time parliamentarian has also served as a bureaucrat in the past. His hometown is Bikaner and he chose politics over his Indian Administrative Service job in 2009. In that year, he won the Lok Sabha election from Bikaner.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The Rajput face of the party in Rajasthan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also stands a chance to be selected as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. One of the major milestones of his political career was the time when he defeated Ahok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jodhpur. He is known to have close ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Another popular name on the list is that of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Odisha since 2019. Currently, he is managing the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Communications.

CP Joshi

State president CP Joshi is also a top contender for the post. However, the state chief rejected the news of being in the CM race this time.

 

He won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 with a victory margin of 5,76,000 votes, defeating Gopal Singh Shekhawat of Congress.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Dec 2023, 03:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App