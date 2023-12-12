Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE: The Bhartiya Janata Party's recently elected MLAs in Rajasthan will meet on Tuesday for the final selection of the next chief minister of the state. The next CM of Rajasthan will be announced after the meeting today.
Designated as an observer for the CM selection in Rajasthan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with two co-observers, national vice-president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde, will attend the meeting after which the party will announce the new cm of Rajsthan.
Ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are reportedly the top Rajasthan CM candidate.
The next CM will be announced after the BJP legislature party meeting going to be held in Rajasthan at 4:00 pm on Tuesday. All the newly elected MLAs have to compulsorily attend the meeting.
Union Defence Minister and BJP observer for Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh on Tuesday arrived to attend the legislature party meeting which is likely to decide on the name for the new Chief Minister in the state today.
Rajnath Singh and other party observers Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey were welcomed by former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and state BJP chief CP Joshi. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Rajasthan BJP Election in-charge Pralhad Joshi also arrived to attend the key meeting.
Rajasthan CM Announcement: BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Tuesday said that our (BJP) MLAs will decide the Rajasthan Chief Minister today at 4:30 pm. Read here.
BJP central observers for Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandya along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi arrive in Jaipur.
The suspense over who will be the new chief minister of Rajasthan is likely to end Tuesday evening as the recently elected BJP MLAs are scheduled to meet today. This marks the conclusion of a period of uncertainty following the party's victory in the assembly elections. Read here.
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: Speaking on the speculations around the state CM, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi told ANI that the legislature party meet will happen on Tuesday evening, and the observers will reach Rajasthan today.
"Everything will be clear by 5pm today...I am not in this race (to become the CM)," he told ANI.
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: After surprising everyone with the CM designate announced for Madhya Pradesh, BJP is all set to announce the CM of Rajasthan on Tuesday.
Ahead of the pary legislature meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening, many BJP leaders have hinted upon another surprise by the party.
“Politics is a game of possibilities. Our MLAs will decide today at 4:30 pm who will be the CM...It is a historic day for Rajasthan," BJP leader Rajendra Rathore told ANI.
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: Amid huge speculations around who will be the next chief minister of the state, people are looking forward to the return of ex-CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia as the chief minister of Rajasthan. However, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are reportedly contenders for the Chief Minister's position in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: On being asked about the next CM of Rajasthan, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena said, that the analysis of experts went wrong in Chattisgarh and Madhya PRadesh, and it will be wrong in Rajasthan too.
"You should be ready for a surprise," he told ANI.
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been designated as an observer. He, along wih two co-observers, national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde, will join the meeting, as confirmed by BJP leader Arun Singh in his statement to reporters.
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE update: The meeting of the BJP legislature party will begin at 4 pm in the BJP state office on Tuesday. Registration of all newly elected MLAs of the BJP will start at 1.30 pm, BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma told PTI on Monday.
