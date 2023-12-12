Rajasthan CM Announcement: BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Tuesday said that our (BJP) MLAs will decide the Rajasthan Chief Minister today at 4:30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recently elected BJP MLAs in Rajasthan will convene to officially select the next chief minister of the state on Tuesday, bringing an end to days of anticipation following the party's victory in the assembly elections.

Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE Updates Meanwhile, BJP leader Rathore noted that it is a historic day for Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said, "Politics is a game of possibilities. Our MLAs will decide today at 4:30 pm who will be the CM...It is a historic day for Rajasthan."

However, state BJP chief CP Joshi said that he is not in the CM race. CP Joshi told ANI, “The Legislature Party meeting will happen today. The Observers will reach today...Everything will be clear by 5 pm today...I am not in this race (to become the CM)."

BJP MLA Jogeshwar Garg said that the same procedure as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be followed here (to decide the CM).

The party's Legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held this evening in Jaipur.

Speaking on the Chief minister's announcement, BJP leader Gopal Sharma said "If we see it from a person's point of view then it's a victory under the leadership of PM Modi, it's the victory of the nation's ideology and the unity of the union. All are united and the result will be positive and it will create a prosperous Rajasthan...It's a matter of 24 hours."

The party has designated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as an observer, and he will be joined by the two co-observers, national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde, during the meeting, as confirmed by BJP leader Arun Singh in his statement to reporters.

Earlier on Monday, MLAs were briefed about the upcoming legislature party meeting, during which the central leadership of the BJP will disclose its selection for the post, nine days after the announcement of results from the November 25 elections.

The BJP secured victory in 115 out of the 199 contested seats, with polling delayed in one constituency due to the demise of a candidate. Before the meeting to officially elect the legislature party leader or the CM-designate, BJP MLA Jogeshwar Garg mentioned that the observers would engage in individual discussions with the MLAs.

PTI reported that several MLAs have called on former Raje in recent days in what was seen as a show of support, amid speculation over what the party will decide. She also met party leaders in Delhi.

Earlier, on November 25, Rajasthan witnessed elections for 199 out of 200 assembly seats, with the majority mark set at 100. However, in the Karanpur constituency, the electoral process was postponed following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

