BJP vs Congress in Rajasthan Election 2023: Why govt has been changing every 5 years; Will it swing this time too?
Rajasthan Election 2023: Anti-incumbency is a consistent factor causing the change of government in Rajasthan every five years. But what is behind this anti-incumbency? And does BJP has a chance to beat the Congress out of power this time? Political experts explain here:
Since 1998 — that is, in 25 years — no political party has retained power in Rajasthan. Also, since then, the state has seen only two chief ministers — Ashok Gehlot from the Congress and Vasundhara Raje from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). These two held the post alternatively.